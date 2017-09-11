Man arrested after woman's body found at Bestival

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at Bestival.

Police officers at the festival were alerted to concerns for the welfare of a 25-year-old woman from London at 1am this morning.

The body of the woman was found in a wooded area of the festival site in Lulworth, Dorset.

A 28-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Dorset Police stressed this was "to enable officers to conduct an interview under caution to help establish the full circumstances".

"We are working closely with the festival organisers and I would appeal to anyone with any information about the incident to contact Dorset Police," Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Derbyshire said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force via their website here, email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or call 101 and quote incident number 11:36.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website here.