Steel spike nets to tackle terror attacks using vehicles

The 'Talon' was unveiled at the weekend on Whitehall. Credit: Metropolitan Police handout

A net of tungsten steel spikes designed to stop vehicles being used in terror attacks has been unveiled by the Metropolitan Police.

The new "hostile vehicle mitigation equipment" was used during the Naval Association Parade on Whitehall this weekend.

The steel spike nets, known as a "Talon", are expected to become a familiar sight at large events across London.

The nets are expected to become a familiar site at events in London. Credit: Metropolitan Police handout

The net can be deployed in less than a minute by just two officers and can stop a vehicle weighing up to 17 tonnes.

If such a vehicle fails to stop when the net has been deployed and proceeds to drive over it, the spikes will puncture its tyres. The net then becomes tangled around the front wheels, bringing the vehicle to a halt.

"The system is also designed to ensure that the vehicle skids in a straight line significantly reducing risk to crowds and producing a well controlled stop after which officers can engage with the driver," a police statement added.