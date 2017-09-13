New image released in hunt for the 'Putney pusher'

Police investigating the assault of a woman pushed in front of a London bus by a jogger have released a new CCTV image of the suspect.

The image was taken from the number 430 bus which narrowly avoided the woman as she was pushed into its path on Putney Bridge, in May.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said he is described as a white man, aged in his 30s, with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was wearing a light grey T-shirt and dark blue shorts with grey trainers.