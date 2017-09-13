Officer involved in restraining Rashan Charles investigated for gross misconduct

A police officer who restrained a man whose death sparked violent street protests is being investigated for gross misconduct.

Rashan Charles died on July 22 after being stopped by Met Police officers after running into a shop in Dalston, east London.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission is investigating his death and said "the officer may have breached the police standards of professional behaviour regarding the detention and restraint of Rashan as well as how he dealt with Rashan's medical emergency".