Security scare at Prince George's new school in Battersea
Just a week after Prince George started school in Battersea there's been a serious security scare.
A woman was arrested this afternoon on suspicion of attempted burglary. Police and royal security teams are now urgently reviewing their arrangements at the school.
Prince George was understood not to be at the independent school at the time.
- Prince George, four, only started at the fee-paying independent school last week, on September 7
- He was expected to begin by attending school for half-days, before building up to longer hours
- It educates 560 boys and girls aged from four to 13, with around 20 pupils in each class
- Fees cost £17,604 a year, and increase to £19,884 a year for those in year three and above