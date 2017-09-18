- ITV Report
Cyclist who killed mother was 'accident waiting to happen', says judge
A courier who knocked down and killed a mother-of-two while riding an illegal Olympic-style racing bike in east London has been jailed for 18 months.
Charlie Alliston, who was 18 at the time of the crash, was travelling at 18mph on a fixed-wheel track bike with no front brakes. He crashed into 44-year-old Kim Briggs as she crossed Old Street in February last year.
Afterwards, in a series of posts on social media, Alliston described how he twice warned Mrs Briggs to "get the f*** outta my way". He added:
Sentencing at the Old Bailey Judge Wendy Joseph QC said:
Alliston raised his eyebrows as the judge said he would be going to jail.
Jurors took more than 12 hours to clear Alliston of manslaughter but convict him of a lesser offence of causing bodily harm by wanton and furious driving.