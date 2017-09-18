Cyclist who killed mother was 'accident waiting to happen', says judge

A courier who knocked down and killed a mother-of-two while riding an illegal Olympic-style racing bike in east London has been jailed for 18 months.

Charlie Alliston, who was 18 at the time of the crash, was travelling at 18mph on a fixed-wheel track bike with no front brakes. He crashed into 44-year-old Kim Briggs as she crossed Old Street in February last year.

Afterwards, in a series of posts on social media, Alliston described how he twice warned Mrs Briggs to "get the f*** outta my way". He added:

We collided pretty hard, our heads hit together, hers went into the floor and ricocheted into mine. It is a pretty serious incident so I won't bother saying, 'oh she deserved it, it's her fault'. Yes it is her fault but no, she did not deserve it. Hopefully, it is a lesson learned on her behalf, it shouldn't have happened like it did but what more can I say.

Sentencing at the Old Bailey Judge Wendy Joseph QC said:

I've heard your evidence and I have no doubt that even now you remain obstinately sure of yourself and your own abilities. I have no doubt you are wrong in this. You were an accident waiting to happen. The victim could have been any pedestrian. It was in fact Mrs Kim Briggs.

I am satisfied in some part it was this so-called thrill that motivated you to ride without a front brake shouting and swearing at pedestrians to get out of the way.

Alliston raised his eyebrows as the judge said he would be going to jail.

Jurors took more than 12 hours to clear Alliston of manslaughter but convict him of a lesser offence of causing bodily harm by wanton and furious driving.