Tottenham fire: Over 100 firefighters tackle huge blaze at White Hart Lane warehouse

Videos and photos have been shared on social media showing the ferocity of the fire.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the building on White Hart Lane at 20:17 BST.

Over 100 firefighters are tackling a huge fire at a warehouse in Tottenham, north London.

A LFB spokeswoman said warehouse storage units were alight and officers were still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

She said: "Twenty fire engines and around 120 firefighters have been called to a fire at a warehouse on White Hart Lane in Tottenham this evening.

"Warehouse storage units are alight. The brigade was called at 20.17 and is still at the scene.

"Firefighters from Tottenham, Hornsey, Edmonton and the surrounding fire stations are at the scene.