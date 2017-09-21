Policeman accidentally shoots himself in the foot

A policeman accidentally shot himself in the foot after an early-morning call in west London.

The accident happened at about early this morning on Old Oak Common Lane in East Acton after the firearms squad left the address. The team had been carrying out a welfare check.

The unfortunate officer was taken to a central London hospital for treatment and his condition is not life-threatening.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said the property was checked because of "previous information linking firearms to that address".