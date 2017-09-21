- ITV Report
'Terrorists will never win' vows MP who tried to save officer killed in Westminster attack
The MP who tried to save the life of PC Keith Palmer during the Westminster attack vowed the terrorists would never win.
Speaking to ITV News Tobias Ellwood recalled the moment six months ago the attack unfolded. He ran towards the sound of gunfire to help PC Palmer after he was stabbed by Khalid Masood.
The former Army officer gave first aid on Westminster's courtyard just minutes after the attack.
In a year which has seen a series of terror attacks in the UK and elsewhere in Europe, Mr Ellwood said the fight against terror would eventually be won, but it would take time.
Mr Ellwood paid tribute to the work done do break down Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, but said extremism had flourished elsewhere.
He said 2017 had been a tough year for Britain as the country faced terror attacks, the Grenfell tragedy, the fallout from Brexit and a close General Election.
But Mr Ellwood believed the events would only make the country stronger.