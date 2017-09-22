Uber's licence has been revoked in London

Uber's operating licence in the capital has been revoked, Transport for London (TfL) has announced.

It comes after months of debate over passenger safety and vetting of drivers.

Withdrawing the licence, TfL described Uber as not being "fit and proper" to offer its services to Londoners.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said the decision had been made to protect customer safety, adding that all companies must "play by the rules".

Uber's London licence will expire on September 30.