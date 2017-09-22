- ITV Report
Uber's licence has been revoked in London
Uber's operating licence in the capital has been revoked, Transport for London (TfL) has announced.
It comes after months of debate over passenger safety and vetting of drivers.
Withdrawing the licence, TfL described Uber as not being "fit and proper" to offer its services to Londoners.
Mayor Sadiq Khan said the decision had been made to protect customer safety, adding that all companies must "play by the rules".
Uber's London licence will expire on September 30.
TfL is changing the fees for operating licences based on the size of private hire firms’ operations, in a bid to meet the rising cost of regulation.
However, the world’s largest taxi-hailing app will not be offered one.
Earlier this week, it emerged the cost to keep Uber’s 40,000 drivers in the capital is said to soar from £3,000 to £3 million over the next five years if it was granted a new licence following changes to the way that TfL calculates such payments.
The decision is likely to be welcomed by Uber's growing critics, who argue that the company has exacerbated London's traffic congestion and done little to address incidents of violence involving its drivers.
In May, TfL renewed the company's permit to operate but for a period of only four months, amid continued opposition and threats of legal challenges from the GMB union and Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association.