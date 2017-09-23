- ITV Report
Six people injured after being 'sprayed by noxious substance' in east London
Six people have been injured and a man has been arrested after an alleged noxious substance attack in east London.
It is believed a group were spraying people with the substance near the Westfield shopping centre at Stratford.
Scotland Yard said one man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
Police said they were called to the area near the shopping centre after reports a group of males were spraying what is believed to be a noxious substance.
They said a number of people were injured in different locations, and both London Ambulance and London Fire Brigade are on the scene.
Police said a cordon is in place and they continue to investigate the incident.
The are not treating the incident as terror-related.