- ITV Report
-
Seventh person held over Parsons Green Tube attack
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Cardiff in connection with the Parsons Green attack, the seventh person to be held.
The man was taken early this morning to a south London police station where he remains in custody. Officers are also carrying out a search at an address in Cardiff.
Out of the seven people arrested one has been charged three people remain in police custody and three people have been released with no further action.