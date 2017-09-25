Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Uber chief says sorry for 'mistakes' after ride-hailing firm is denied licence

Uber said sorry today for 'mistakes' the ride-hailing firm made after it was denied a new operating licence in London.

Uber's chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said the company "got things wrong".

In an open letter to the London Evening Standard, he wrote that although Uber will launch an appeal against the decision by Transport for London not to renew its licence, it will do so "with the knowledge that we must also change".

While Uber has revolutionised the way people move in cities around the world, it's equally true that we've got things wrong along the way.

On behalf of everyone at Uber globally, I apologise for the mistakes we've made. We will appeal this decision on behalf of millions of Londoners, but we do so with the knowledge that we must also change. As Uber's new CEO, it is my job to help Uber write its next chapter.

We won't be perfect, but we will listen to you; we will look to be long-term partners with the cities we serve; and we will run our business with humility, integrity and passion.

– Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber's chief executive