Uber chief says sorry for 'mistakes' after ride-hailing firm is denied licence
Uber said sorry today for 'mistakes' the ride-hailing firm made after it was denied a new operating licence in London.
Uber's chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said the company "got things wrong".
In an open letter to the London Evening Standard, he wrote that although Uber will launch an appeal against the decision by Transport for London not to renew its licence, it will do so "with the knowledge that we must also change".