Uber row: Boss to visit London for talks with TfL

Uber's new boss will hold talks with London's transport commissioner next week after the firm's licence was not renewed.

Dara Khosrowshahi, the taxi app's CEO as of last month, will travel to the capital for talks with Transport for London on Tuesday.

It comes after regulators decided against renewing Uber's licence to operate in the capital, which expires on Saturday, following rows over passenger safety and vetting of drivers.

The decision sent shock waves throughout the business world, with Uber claiming London was "closed to innovative companies".

In a bid to win back favour, Uber said on Friday it wanted to "work" with TfL in order to "make things right".