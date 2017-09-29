- ITV Report
Uber row: Boss to visit London for talks with TfL
Uber's new boss will hold talks with London's transport commissioner next week after the firm's licence was not renewed.
Dara Khosrowshahi, the taxi app's CEO as of last month, will travel to the capital for talks with Transport for London on Tuesday.
It comes after regulators decided against renewing Uber's licence to operate in the capital, which expires on Saturday, following rows over passenger safety and vetting of drivers.
The decision sent shock waves throughout the business world, with Uber claiming London was "closed to innovative companies".
In a bid to win back favour, Uber said on Friday it wanted to "work" with TfL in order to "make things right".
TfL said it had refused to renew Uber's licence on the grounds of "public safety and security implications".
The company will still be able to operate in London, however, as it intends to appeal the decision.
Ahead of next week's crunch talks with TfL, Uber said: ""Our new CEO is looking forward to meeting with the commissioner next week.
"As he said on Monday, we want to work with London to make things right."
TfL said that Uber had made the approach to initiate talks.
Last week, more than 600,000 people signed a "Save Uber" petition.