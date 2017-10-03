Thursday's Tube strike called off after progress at talks

I am pleased to say that the our negotiating team believes they we have made sufficient progress in talks at Acas to recommend to the Aslef executive committee that the strike called for Thursday be suspended.

We have always been prepared to keep talking to resolve this dispute but Aslef always has, and always will, insist that management stick to agreements they make with us.

Our ballot remains live and we will not hesitate to call action in the future if needed to ensure all the commitments made are fully delivered.