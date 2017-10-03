Uber and TfL hold 'constructive' talks over licence dispute

TfL stripped Uber of its London licence over concerns about passenger safety and vetting of its drivers.

Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive of the company met with Mike Brown of Transport for London (TfL) as Uber seeks to continue operating in the capital.

A meeting between the new boss of Uber and London's transport commissioner to discuss the firm's licence has been described by both sides as "constructive".

Uber has said it will appeal against the decision. It can continue to operate during that process.

An Uber spokesman said: "Our new chief executive had a constructive meeting with the transport commissioner this afternoon. We hope to have further discussions over the coming weeks as we are determined to make things right in London."

A Tfl spokesperson said "further steps" will take place over the coming weeks.

"Today's constructive meeting centred on what needs to happen to ensure a thriving taxi and private hire market in London where everyone operates to the same high standards", they said.

The meeting comes just one day after Uber's UK head quit her post.

Jo Bertram announced on Monday that she will be resigning after four years with the company.

Some 116,000 minicab drivers hold licences in London and Uber says around 40,000 of them use its app in the city

More than 600,000 people have signed a petition calling for the decision not to grant a new licence to be reversed.