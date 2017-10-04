- ITV Report
RAF jets scrambled to escort Ryanair flight
A security scare on board a Ryanair flight that was escorted by RAF jets and saw flights at Stansted Airport grounded was a suspected hoax.
Passengers were evacuated after plane was diverted from its route between Kaunas, Lithuania, and Luton Airport in Bedfordshire, and forced to land at Stansted, Essex, at around 8.55am.
Social media users posted pictures of armed police on the scene and Essex Police said officers were investigating.
A spokesman for the airport said all flights had now resumed after being held for about 10 minutes.
The RAF Typhoon jets were sent from RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire to intercept the aircraft, the Ministry of Defence said.
A sonic boom echoed across the Suffolk skyline when the jets were scrambled, Suffolk Police confirmed.
Stansted is a designated airport for dealing with hijacks and major security alerts.