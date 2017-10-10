Advertisement

Council worker who helped 21/7 terrorist escape is sacked after keeping criminal past secret

Simon Harris ITV London Senior Correspondent

A council worker who helped a terrorist escape from London has been sacked after keeping her criminal past a secret.

Mulumebet Girma Credit: Met Police

Mulumebet Girma was jailed for 10 years for her part in the 21/7 bomb plot in 2005.

Girma later became a poster girl for Southwark Council, south London, after being hired to work in the housing department.

Credit: Southwark Council

The former model, born in Ethiopia appeared on the front cover of a council newsletter in 2013.

Officials today promised a ‘robust review’ of why Girma was able to hoodwink her bosses.

Girma was found guilty in 2008 of assisting an offender after helping her brother-in-law Hussain Osman flee to Europe.

Osman was one of four failed ‘copycat’ suicide bombers who tried to blow up tube trains and a bus two weeks after the deadly 7/7 attacks..

As soon as her background came to light we took immediate action and terminated her employment. She did not disclose her full offence to the council.

We have fully reviewed her activity while she was employed at the council, including her computer usage, and no wrongdoing was uncovered.

We have also undertaken a robust review of our processes and procedures in light of this incident.

– Eleanor Kelly, Chief Executive of Southwark Council