Council worker who helped 21/7 terrorist escape is sacked after keeping criminal past secret

A council worker who helped a terrorist escape from London has been sacked after keeping her criminal past a secret.

Mulumebet Girma was jailed for 10 years for her part in the 21/7 bomb plot in 2005. Girma later became a poster girl for Southwark Council, south London, after being hired to work in the housing department.

The former model, born in Ethiopia appeared on the front cover of a council newsletter in 2013. Officials today promised a ‘robust review’ of why Girma was able to hoodwink her bosses.

Girma was found guilty in 2008 of assisting an offender after helping her brother-in-law Hussain Osman flee to Europe. Osman was one of four failed ‘copycat’ suicide bombers who tried to blow up tube trains and a bus two weeks after the deadly 7/7 attacks..