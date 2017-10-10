Advertisement

TOWIE star's former boyfriend 'threw acid in crowded nightclub', court hears

The ex-boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann threw acid in a club full Bank Holiday revellers, a court heard today.

Arthur Collins Credit: PA

Arthur Collins, 25, and co-defendant Andre Phoenix were charged after clubbers were doused with a corrosive substance at the Wringer and Mangle nightclub in Dalston in April.

Collins denies five counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, and 11 counts of actual bodily harm against 16 people. Phoenix, from Tottenham, denies the same offences.

Mangle nightclub in Dalston

Prosecutor Luke Ponte told Wood Green Crown Court the incident started with an argument between a group of men, with some pushing and shoving.

It is not clear exactly how this trouble started. But it is very clear how it ended - suddenly and decisively, and not at all in keeping with what had gone before.

One of the young men, perhaps perceiving the threat of a knife, threw a bottle or a container of acid into the face of another young man. As that man went down in pain, the aggressor threw acid a second time directed towards another man, and then threw acid a third time.

– Luke Ponte, prosecutor

Jurors heard that 16 people on the crowded dancefloor at the nightclub were injured in the attack.

There is no question as to who threw the acid. It was Arthur Collins. He does not dispute that he threw the acid and it is perhaps not surprising that he does not dispute it as the confrontation, the first throw, the second throwing and the third throwing are all captured quickly but clearly on the club's CCTV.

He was assisted, and we'll come to how in a moment, by his good friend Andre Phoenix. The Crown's case is that these two friends came to the club together, armed with acid together, they stayed together, got drunk together, got in a fight together, threw it together, stayed around together and finally left together.

– Luke Ponte, prosecutor