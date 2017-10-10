TOWIE star's former boyfriend 'threw acid in crowded nightclub', court hears

The ex-boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann threw acid in a club full Bank Holiday revellers, a court heard today.

Arthur Collins, 25, and co-defendant Andre Phoenix were charged after clubbers were doused with a corrosive substance at the Wringer and Mangle nightclub in Dalston in April.

Collins denies five counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, and 11 counts of actual bodily harm against 16 people. Phoenix, from Tottenham, denies the same offences.