TOWIE star's former boyfriend 'threw acid in crowded nightclub', court hears
The ex-boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann threw acid in a club full Bank Holiday revellers, a court heard today.
Arthur Collins, 25, and co-defendant Andre Phoenix were charged after clubbers were doused with a corrosive substance at the Wringer and Mangle nightclub in Dalston in April.
Collins denies five counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, and 11 counts of actual bodily harm against 16 people. Phoenix, from Tottenham, denies the same offences.
Prosecutor Luke Ponte told Wood Green Crown Court the incident started with an argument between a group of men, with some pushing and shoving.
Jurors heard that 16 people on the crowded dancefloor at the nightclub were injured in the attack.