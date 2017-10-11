Donald Trump won't meet the Queen on downgraded London visit

Donald Trump’s first trip to London as US President has been downgraded from an official state visit, it emerged today.

Theresa May meeting US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House Credit: PA

The President is expected to make a ‘working visit’ in 2018 for talks with the Prime Minister instead of meeting the Queen.

The state visit, including a banquet at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle was due to take place this Autumn but now appears to be postponed indefinitely.

President Trump accepted the invitation for a state visit in January when Theresa May visited the White House. He was later reported to be concerned about protests. London mayor Sadiq Khan criticised the proposed visit.

Foreign Office sources confirmed there were no current plans for a state visit but said a working visit ‘could happen’.