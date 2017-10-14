Man remains missing after falling in River Thames from Tower Bridge

A man who fell into the River Thames from Tower Bridge is still missing, detectives said.

City of London Police said the man was seen on the bridge at around 5.50pm on Friday 13 October.

A CCTV image of the unidentified man has been released.

Police received reports from several witnesses that a man, described as black and wearing dark clothing, had fallen into the river.

Officers are continuing to search the area including the river, as well as making local inquiries to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.