Nuns set up restaurant serving free food in Shoreditch - at 'Nundos'

Several holy sisters have set up a restaurant in Shoreditch - under the name "Nundos".

The group of women, from a convent in Norfolk, serve a range of dinners free of charge, including chicken broth and lentil soup.

The Daughters of Divine Charity hope that diners will leave their mobile phones aside and strike up conversation with fellow customers and the nuns themselves.

"Food for the soul" is being served from Tuesday to Thursday at the White Rabbit between 11.30am and 8pm.

The pop up has come to London as part of new Channel 5 series Bad Habits: Holy Orders, which follows five millennial women spending four weeks in an East Anglian convent.