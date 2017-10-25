- ITV Report
Ferne McCann's ex broke baby news at barbecue on eve of 'acid' attack, court told
The ex-boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann told her family she was pregnant the day before he is accused of carrying out a nightclub acid attack, a court has heard.
Arthur Collins, 25, who is the father of The Only Way Is Essex star's unborn child, said they broke the news at a family barbecue on April 16.
Collins and co-accused Andre Phoenix, 21, are alleged to have sprayed the crowd with acid at Mangle E8 nightclub in Dalston, east London, in the early hours of April 17.
Two people were partially blinded and others were disfigured in the alleged attack after a brawl erupted on the dancefloor.
Collins told jurors at Wood Green Crown Court that he had been in a serious relationship with the TV personality for around a year at the time, and had found out she was pregnant just weeks earlier.
"It was the happiest I have ever felt. We were both really happy," he said.
Collins, who was living with his parents in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, said McCann drove his car to her sister's house because he was banned from driving.
"After we had eaten we broke the news," he said. "They were really happy for us."
He said he left the barbecue to attend a LoveJuice event at Mangle, where his friend had arranged a table, costing around £1,000.
Collins, who entered the club wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words "Candy Killer", said he knew a lot of people in the club and he and his group were "having a good time".
"I was drinking, but I wasn't drunk," he said.
CCTV footage of the alleged attack showed victims clutching their faces and running off the dancefloor after Collins was seen dousing revellers with an unidentified substance later found to have contained a liquid with a rating of pH1 - indicating a strong acid.
Earlier in the trial, the court heard that Collins does not deny throwing the liquid but claims not to have known it was acid.
Before Collins gave evidence on Wednesday, jurors were told that a number of the charges against him and Phoenix have been dropped following legal argument.
Collins, of Broxbourne, denies five counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, and nine counts of actual bodily harm (ABH) against 14 people.
Phoenix, of Clyde Road, Tottenham, north London, denies four counts of GBH and two counts of (ABH).