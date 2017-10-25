Ferne McCann's ex broke baby news at barbecue on eve of 'acid' attack, court told

The ex-boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann told her family she was pregnant the day before he is accused of carrying out a nightclub acid attack, a court has heard.

Arthur Collins, 25, who is the father of The Only Way Is Essex star's unborn child, said they broke the news at a family barbecue on April 16.

Collins and co-accused Andre Phoenix, 21, are alleged to have sprayed the crowd with acid at Mangle E8 nightclub in Dalston, east London, in the early hours of April 17.

Two people were partially blinded and others were disfigured in the alleged attack after a brawl erupted on the dancefloor.

Collins told jurors at Wood Green Crown Court that he had been in a serious relationship with the TV personality for around a year at the time, and had found out she was pregnant just weeks earlier.

"It was the happiest I have ever felt. We were both really happy," he said.

Collins, who was living with his parents in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, said McCann drove his car to her sister's house because he was banned from driving.

"After we had eaten we broke the news," he said. "They were really happy for us."

He said he left the barbecue to attend a LoveJuice event at Mangle, where his friend had arranged a table, costing around £1,000.