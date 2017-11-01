Black cab mounts pavement in Covent Garden, injuring pedestrians

Police are on the scene of a serious accident involving a taxi and pedestrians in central London.

Scotland Yard said the incident on Southampton Street, Covent Garden, is not thought to be terrorist related.

Officers were called at just after 5pm to reports of a taxi in collision with pedestrians.

The driver stopped at the scene and had been detained, police said. Two people have been injured.

We are aware of injuries but await further confirmation. This is being treated as a serious road traffic collision, and not thought to be terrorist related.

Photographs on social media showed a black taxi on the pavement behind orange roadworks barriers outside the Jubilee Market Hall.

A number of bystanders appeared to be helping injured people on the ground beside the vehicle.

Witness Ed Hoppitt posted: