Teenager arrested after acid attack which may have permanently blinded delivery driver

Police investigating an acid attack which may have permanently blinded a delivery driver have arrested a teenager.

The suspect was held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after the attack in Walthamstow. He was taken to a police station in east London for questioning.

The victim of the Walthamstow attack, a 32-year-old man, was approached by two men on a scooter who tried to steal his moped.

He was sprayed in the face with acid and remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition. Police say he is likely to lose the sight in both eyes.