Man charged with attempted murder as girl, 7, fights for life

A 55-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a seven-year-old girl was left fighting for her life.

The victim was taken to a hospital in south-west London after being attacked in Wimbledon on Friday morning.

The man, who has not been named to protect the identity of the victim, was arrested later that day and appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

He entered no plea to a charge of attempted murder.

The prosecutor told magistrates: "It is attempted murder but it is anticipated in this case this victim is not going to survive."

The defendant was remanded in custody until his next appearance, at Kingston Crown Court, on December 1.