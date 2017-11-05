Second teenager arrested in connection with double acid attack in London

A second teenager has been arrested in connection with acid attacks on two separate fast-food delivery drivers in London, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was detained on Saturday night on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, following the assaults on Thursday night.

One victim was left critically injured after being sprayed with the noxious substance and may lose his sight.

The Metropolitan Police also arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on Friday, who has now been released under investigation.

The first victim, on a moped and on his way to deliver a pizza, was approached by two men who were also on a moped at about 6pm on Thursday on Walpole Road, Walthamstow, east London.

The men tried to steal the 32-year-old's vehicle, and during the course of the attempted robbery police believe a corrosive substance was sprayed in his face.

His helmet visor was up and he received severe injuries to his eyes and face, while also inhaling the substance.