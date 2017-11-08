Drivers accept new deal to end long-running Southern Railway dispute

Drivers on Southern Railway have agreed a new pay deal which ends a long-running dispute over driver-operated trains, Aslef has announced.

Services on Southern have been frequently disrupted since April 2016 due to ongoing industrial action.

Union members had been locked in dispute with the firm over the safety of driver-only operated trains (DOO).

But drivers have now voted 4-1 in favour of accepting a new deal - including a 28.5% pay rise over five years.

The agreement will come as welcome relief to Southern's 300,000 passengers, whose services had been severely interrupted.