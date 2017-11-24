- ITV Report
Oxford Circus chaos amid reports of 'gunshots'
Oxford Circus station in London and the surrounding area was evacuated after police responded to reports of gunshots.
Armed police were deployed to the area and the Metropolitan Police said they were responding "as if the incident is terrorist related".
However, they later said there was no evidence of any shots fired and no suspects or casualties had been located.
Pictures and videos on social media showed crowds of people running away from the underground entrance.
Witnesses reported shops were sheltering people and that some stores had either shut down early or were on "lock down".
But New Scotland Yard said that they have not located any trace of suspects or evidence of shots fired and continue to search the area.
British Transport Police (BTP) said one woman has received a minor injury when leaving Oxford Circus station but there are no other reported casualties.
Oxford Circus and Bond Street stations were reopened at approximately 6pm.