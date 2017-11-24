Wedding on track after commuter proposes using Waterloo information screen

A commuter is on track to get married after using the information screen at Waterloo station to pop the question.

Lisle Hunte decided to propose to his girlfriend on the concourse where they met 18 months ago.

With the help of station staff, the civil servant had the proposal appear on the customer information screen.

The message read: "Waterloo was where I met my best friend. It is here that I am proposing to my soul mate. Shalisha, will you marry me?"

Commuters burst into applause after Ms Cumberbatch responded "yes".