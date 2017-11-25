Heathrow security worker among four arrested over 'plot to smuggle in 7kg of cocaine'

A Heathrow security worker has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in a plot to smuggle cocaine with a street value of £700,000 into the UK.

The 30-year-old from Southall was arrested in a toilet alongside a 37-year-old man from Colombia, said the National Crime Agency.

Officers said the 37-year-old had disembarked a flight from Colombian capital Bogota shortly before the pair were held on 23 November.

The arrests were linked to a seizure of approximately seven kilos of cocaine at the airport.