Imprisoned British mum Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe thanks marchers for support

A British mother jailed in Iran has spoken from prison in Tehran to thank those campaigning for her release.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe addressed those attending a rally and march, including actress Emma Thompson, through a phone and loudspeaker to thank everyone for their support.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been imprisoned in Tehran since April 2016, when she was arrested at the city's airport after a holiday with her then 22-month-old daughter Gabriella.

She told the rally near her home in north London: "I'm so grateful for everybody's support and love... I am so overwhelmed and moved.

"All that is on my mind is to be back home and to be back with my family."

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced to five years in jail on charges of spying and seeking to overthrow the Tehran regime, and has been held in solitary confinement.

Her family has led a long-running campaign for her release, saying she is innocent and raising fears for her physical and mental health.