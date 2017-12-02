Five hospitalised after car ploughs into pedestrians after 'altercation'

Five pedestrians have been taken to hospital after a car collided with a group of people early on Saturday morning, police said.

The Metropolitan Police said five men aged between 23 and 42 were injured when a car hit a number of pedestrians on Stockwell Road near the junction of Sidney Road, in south-west London, just before 3am.

None of the injured are in a critical condition.

Officers believe the collision occurred shortly after an "altercation" between the occupants of the vehicle and a number of pedestrians.