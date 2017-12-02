Man charged with murder in Rolex watch killing

A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder after a man was shot and stabbed to death for his Rolex watch.

Danny Pearce, 31, was targeted by moped-riding thieves on 15 July in Greenwich, south east London at 12.15am while on his way home from a night out with his girlfriend at Oliver's Jazz Club.

He was subjected to a vicious attack after refusing to hand over his watch.

Jordan Bailey-Mascoll, of The Brent, Dartford, Kent, was charged on Friday over the deadly assault, Metropolitan Police said.

The suspect was first arrested on 30 November and will appear accused of the murder at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the attack remains released under investigation, police said.

A £10,000 reward had been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killers.

Mr Pearce, of Bromley, was attacked at King William Walk. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as multiple stab wounds.