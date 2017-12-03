Rail passengers warned of day of disruption as Euston services suspended

Rail passengers are being warned to expect major disruption on Sunday as lines in and out of London Euston are closed.

No services will run to or from the station until at least midday as emergency repairs on damaged overhead wires take place, Network Rail said.

Trains operated by Virgin, London Midlands and London Overground will be affected and delays are expected throughout the day.

London Euston station will remain open despite the line closures.

More than 500m of wires near Wembley, north London, needed replacing after they were damaged at around 3.30pm on Friday.

The cause of the damage is not yet known.

Passengers are urged to check before they travel on Sunday.