Man kidnapped and held to ransom by violent gang in south London

One of the suspects (left), and Ali Dervish (right) Credit: Metropolitan Police

A gang of armed robbers held a man hostage for two days at a property in Croydon, stripping him naked and beating him before raiding his parents' Sydenham home. The 24-year-old, wearing a #9,000 Rolex watch, was lured to a house by two acquaintances while walking down London Road, Croydon, at 2pm on December 4th. As they approached Langdale Road in Thornton Heath, where a group of knife and gun-wielding attackers lay in wait, he was asked if the gold timepiece was real.

The victim was held captive at a property on Langdale Road in Thornton Heath

He was then ambushed and subjected to a terrifying kidnap ordeal, which saw him stripped, tied up and threatened with a gun, the Metropolitan Police said. His 50-hour imprisonment descended into violence, with a kidnapper at one stage booting him in the face, leaving him with badly bruised lips and a lump on his forehead. The captors then forced the man to ring his parents and make a ransom demand of a "significant sum of money" for his release, which they could not pay. Instead, two of the gang took his keys and burgled the couple's home on December 6 - their entry captured on CCTV which has now been released by detectives.

Two of the suspects caught on camera. Credit: Metropolitan Police

Footage shows one suspect, a black man with dark facial hair wearing a high-visibility jacket over a parka, walk to the door and spot the camera. He returns with an accomplice wearing an orange high-visibility jacket to enter the property, with both men covering their faces.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.