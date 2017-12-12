Woman dies after being hit by two lorries and two cars in suspected multiple hit and run

A woman has died after being struck by two lorries and two cars in a suspected multiple hit and run, police said.

The victim, believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s, was struck by an HGV as she crossed the road at a pedestrian crossing in Tulse Hill, south London.

The Metropolitan Police said the driver failed to stop at the scene and the woman was subsequently hit by a second lorry and two cars, with all of their drivers not stopping.

Paramedics were called to the scene at Norwood Road at 6.48am on Monday. The victim, who has not been identified, was treated at the scene but pronounced dead at 7.21am.