Two drivers identified after woman 'hit by four vehicles in multiple hit-and-run'

The drivers of two of four vehicles involved in a suspected multiple hit-and-run in which a woman died have been traced by police.

The 29-year-old victim from Wandsworth was hit by a lorry as she used a pedestrian crossing in south London while the traffic lights were green.

It is thought she was then struck by another lorry and two cars, and officers said none of the drivers stopped at the scene.

The 49-year-old man who was driving the first lorry to hit the victim in Tulse Hill on Monday morning has since been traced and interviewed under caution, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 52-year-old driver of the second car has been released under investigation after his arrest on Tuesday evening on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

Officers are still working to trace the drivers of the two other vehicles. The victim has not been formally identified but her family has been informed.