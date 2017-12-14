Idris Elba and Stormzy pay surprise visit to children's hospital wards

Spending time in hospital can be daunting at any age especially at this time of year. But today children at two London hospitals received some festive cheer from two A-list celebrities.

Credit: Barts Health

None other than Hackney actor Idris Elba and Croydon rapper Stormzy donned Santa outfits and paid Newham and Whipps Cross children's wards a visit.

Credit: Barts Health

Whilst doing their rounds, they gave gifts to patients to try and make their whole experience a little easier.