'Multiple hit-and-run' death: Police release CCTV footage

Police want to trace the driver of this lorry. Credit: Metropolitan Police

Police have released CCTV footage of a lorry and car involved in the death of a woman who was hit by four vehicles. The 29-year-old, from Poland, was killed after being hit in Tulse Hill on Monday morning by two lorries and two cars - none of which stopped. Investigators have traced two of the drivers and on Friday released CCTV images of a lorry and black car which they believe were also involved. Scotland Yard has now called on the drivers to come forward.

The driver of this black car has been urged to come forward. Credit: Metropolitan Police

Emergency services were called to Norwood Road shortly before 7am to reports of a woman critically injured in a road traffic collision. She was treated by paramedics but died at 7.21am. Detectives would like to speak to the driver of a white heavy goods vehicle - possibly a Mercedes - believed to be the second involved in the collision. Still images of a black car, similar to a Vauxhall SUV, have also been released, which is thought to be the third vehicle that struck the victim.

The 29-year-old victim is believed to be from Poland. Credit: PA