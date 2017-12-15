Advertisement

Driver arrested after Mercedes parked vertically

The Mercedes Benz took a tumble into a basement. Credit: PA

A Mercedes driver whose vehicle toppled six feet into somebody's basement has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The German vehicle smashed through a set of railings and ended up trapped vertically against the front of an apartment block near to Lancaster Gate.

Metropolitan Police responded to calls of the blacked-out Mercedes Benz C220 having collided into Fountain House on Friday.

Onlookers lined up to take photographs of the vehicle. Credit: PA

The driver did not require hospital treatment, according to officers.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "He was arrested on suspicion of drink-drive offences.

"He has been taken into custody at a south west London police station."