- ITV Report
-
Driver arrested after Mercedes parked vertically
A Mercedes driver whose vehicle toppled six feet into somebody's basement has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
The German vehicle smashed through a set of railings and ended up trapped vertically against the front of an apartment block near to Lancaster Gate.
Metropolitan Police responded to calls of the blacked-out Mercedes Benz C220 having collided into Fountain House on Friday.
The driver did not require hospital treatment, according to officers.
A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "He was arrested on suspicion of drink-drive offences.
"He has been taken into custody at a south west London police station."