Police 'irresponsible' over domestic abuse campaign message

Essex Police have been criticised for supporting a campaign which highlights domestic abuse victims who stay with their partners.

The force came in for criticism over advocating the Essex County Council-led programme aimed at protecting domestic abuse victims over 55.

The "55+ Safety Net" campaign, launched earlier this week, encourages victims to speak out by using real life stories of victims who both left and stayed in abusive relationships.

But Author Jack Monroe slammed Essex Police as "irresponsible" for suggesting some victims found "happiness" by staying with their partner.

Monroe accused the force of effectively telling women to "put up and shut up", labeling its message absurd.

Essex Police have since apologised for a "clumsy" use of language, but insisted the campaign does not condone domestic abuse.