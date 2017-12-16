'Multiple hit-and-run' death: two drivers arrested and three others interviewed

Police investigating the death of a woman who was struck by at least four vehicles believe they have traced all of the drivers.

It has also emerged that a fifth vehicle may have been involved in the multiple hit-and-run, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 29-year-old victim, from Poland, was hit by a lorry as she crossed the road in Tulse Hill, south London, on Monday morning.

Police believe she was also struck by a second lorry and two cars, while CCTV footage suggested a third car may also have hit her.

None of the drivers involved stopped at the scene.