  1. ITV Report

Former nurse, Sarah Mullally, appointed first female Bishop of London

  • Video report by ITV News Correspondent Juliet Bremner

Former chief nursing officer Right Reverend Sarah Mullally has become the most senior woman in the Church of England after being nominated as Bishop of London.

The Queen approved the nomination of the 55-year-old to succeed the Rt Rev Richard Chartres in the Church's third most senior position behind the Archbishops of Canterbury and York.

The Rt Rev Mullally, who was made a Dame in 2005 in recognition of her outstanding contribution to nursing and midwifery, said it was a "great honour".

Right Reverend Sarah Elisabeth Mullally (right) with the Venerable Rachel Treweek (second left) following their consecration as Bishops Credit: PA

Having lived and worked in London for over 32 years, the thought of returning here is about returning home. I am often asked what it has been like to have had two careers, first in the NHS and now in the Church. I prefer to think that I have always had one vocation: to follow Jesus Christ, to know him and to make him known, always seeking to live with compassion in the service of others, whether as a nurse, a priest, or a bishop. To be given the opportunity to do that now in this vibrant world-city is a wonderful privilege.

– Right Reverend Sarah Mullally

The Rt Rev Mullally's appointment also allows her to take up a role in the House of Lords as part of the Lords Spiritual.

It marks another sign of progress for women in the Church after Libby Lane made history when she was consecrated as the first woman bishop in 2015.