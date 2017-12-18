Former nurse, Sarah Mullally, appointed first female Bishop of London

Former chief nursing officer Right Reverend Sarah Mullally has become the most senior woman in the Church of England after being nominated as Bishop of London.

The Queen approved the nomination of the 55-year-old to succeed the Rt Rev Richard Chartres in the Church's third most senior position behind the Archbishops of Canterbury and York.

The Rt Rev Mullally, who was made a Dame in 2005 in recognition of her outstanding contribution to nursing and midwifery, said it was a "great honour".