- ITV Report
Former nurse, Sarah Mullally, appointed first female Bishop of London
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Juliet Bremner
Former chief nursing officer Right Reverend Sarah Mullally has become the most senior woman in the Church of England after being nominated as Bishop of London.
The Queen approved the nomination of the 55-year-old to succeed the Rt Rev Richard Chartres in the Church's third most senior position behind the Archbishops of Canterbury and York.
The Rt Rev Mullally, who was made a Dame in 2005 in recognition of her outstanding contribution to nursing and midwifery, said it was a "great honour".
The Rt Rev Mullally's appointment also allows her to take up a role in the House of Lords as part of the Lords Spiritual.
It marks another sign of progress for women in the Church after Libby Lane made history when she was consecrated as the first woman bishop in 2015.