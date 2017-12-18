- ITV Report
Princess Charlotte to start nursery school in January
Princess Charlotte will begin nursery school in London in the new year.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will send their two-year-old daughter to Willcocks Nursery School, near their home at Kensington Palace.
The school charges fees of £3,050 per term for children attending what it calls morning school for 32 youngsters, aged almost three to five years old, who are in class five days a week for three hours.
Charlotte may be enrolled in the afternoon school, which has fees of £1,800 per term and is less structured than the morning session but provides a similar wide range of activities including art and music.
The royal couple have also released a new family photograph of themselves and their children - which will feature on their Christmas card.
The photograph shows the duke with his son, Prince George, standing immediately in front of him, while Charlotte stands with her mother.