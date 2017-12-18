Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Princess Charlotte to start nursery school in January

Princess Charlotte will begin nursery school in London in the new year.

Princess Charlotte Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will send their two-year-old daughter to Willcocks Nursery School, near their home at Kensington Palace.

Willcocks Nursery School in London Credit: PA

We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte. We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January.

– Willcocks Nursery School
The picture used on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2017 Christmas card Credit: PA/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The school charges fees of £3,050 per term for children attending what it calls morning school for 32 youngsters, aged almost three to five years old, who are in class five days a week for three hours.

Charlotte may be enrolled in the afternoon school, which has fees of £1,800 per term and is less structured than the morning session but provides a similar wide range of activities including art and music.

The royal couple have also released a new family photograph of themselves and their children - which will feature on their Christmas card.

The photograph shows the duke with his son, Prince George, standing immediately in front of him, while Charlotte stands with her mother.