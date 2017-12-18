Princess Charlotte to start nursery school in January

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will send their two-year-old daughter to Willcocks Nursery School, near their home at Kensington Palace.

We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte. We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January.

The school charges fees of £3,050 per term for children attending what it calls morning school for 32 youngsters, aged almost three to five years old, who are in class five days a week for three hours.

Charlotte may be enrolled in the afternoon school, which has fees of £1,800 per term and is less structured than the morning session but provides a similar wide range of activities including art and music.