Darts fan's stunt backfires as he slides down middle of escalator

A darts fan will be spending Christmas with a couple of cuts and bruises after attempting to slide down the centre of a Tube escalator - but forgetting that the middle is littered with signs and emergency stop buttons.

After drinking 10 pints at the PDC World Championships, Freddie Andrews told the Evening Standard that it seemed like a good idea.

"I was that drunk... the escalator was free and I thought, ‘why not?’", the 22-year-old explained.

Mr Andrews was lucky to have suffered only minor injuries in the London Bridge station stunt which was filmed and put online by his friends.

The video shows Mr Andrews' speedy descent which is stopped only by an emergency stop button which hits him between his legs and momentarily halts his trajectory.

Unable to stop himself, Mr Andrews' journey then continues almost to the bottom of the escalator until he hits a sign and is catapulted onto the moving walkway.