Nazanin still hopeful of 'early release' despite fears over new prosecution

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been told by her lawyer she could soon be released, despite contradictory comments from an Iranian official.

The mother from Hampstead has been held in an Iranian jail on spying charges - which she denies. She insists she was simply visiting the country on holiday.

Earlier this week, the Iranian judiciary's website said she was eligible for an early release. It's believed progress on her case was made after the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson made a visit to Iran.

However yesterday, the chief justice of Tehran province insisted she could yet face another charge. Her lawyer though has reassured Nazanin and her family that the judiciary website has not reversed her 'eligible for release' status.

Nazanin's husband Richard Ratcliffe met with the Foreign Secretary in November. Credit: AP

Her husband Richard told ITV News London he believes the comments from the chief justice are part of the power struggle between different Iranian authorities. He still hopes she may be released within weeks but added he expects there will be conflicting information given.