Pickpockets caught on CCTV stealing £1,000 from pensioner's handbag

CCTV footage of a brazen pickpocket stealing £1,000 of a pensioner's savings from her handbag in a shopping centre lift has been released by police.

The 69-year-old victim withdrew the cash from her account at Lloyds Bank in Ilford, east London, on July 26, the Metropolitan Police said.

She entered a lift in the Exchange Shopping Mall on High Road at 11.50am, tailed by two men and a woman, as she went to her daughter's car in the car park.

Footage shows the two men diverting her attention by pressing a different floor button and then striking up a conversation about the buttons pressed.

Meanwhile, the woman slinks behind the pensioner, initially aborting an effort to reach into her bag before swooping again moments later.

The female suspect rummages through her belongings for several seconds before the group exit the lift together.

The victim did not realise anything had been taken until she was in the car.

Detectives issued the footage and a set of descriptions in a bid to snare the suspects.