Arthur Collins guilty to hiding mobile phone inside crutch in prison

Collins is serving a 20-year jail term for throwing acid at clubgoers. Credit: Met Police

London nightclub acid attacker Arthur Collins has admitted hiding a mobile phone inside a crutch he was using while in prison. Collins, 25, secreted the phone, two sim cards and two USB sticks inside the medical aid while held on pre-trial remand at HMP Thameside in September. He was being held there ahead of his trial over the acid attack at East London nightclub Mangle in April, for which he was last week jailed for 20 years.

He admitted one charge of possession of a prohibited item while in prison when he appeared via video link at Bromley Magistrates' Court in London on Wednesday. The court heard he wanted to use the phone to make private calls his ex girlfriend, reality TV star Ferne McCann.

Ferne McCann appeared in the TV show The Only Way is Essex Credit: PA

She was pregnant with their child at the time the mobile was discovered in a search of his cell. Collins appeared from the maximum security HMP Belmarsh in south east London, where he is serving his sentence. Wearing a prison-issue yellow and blue tracksuit he spoke only to confirm his identity. The court heard the banned items were found when a prison officer removed the rubber stopper from the bottom of the crutch in his private shower during a cell search. Collins had been using the aid after hurting his feet trying to evade police while on the run for the acid attack at Mangle E8 in Dalston, east London.

Collins threw acid into the crowd at Mangle E8 nightclub in Dalston.