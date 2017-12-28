Iuliana Tudos: Finsbury Park murder victim identified as police appeal for Christmas Eve killer

A young woman brutally murdered on Christmas Eve near her home in London's Finsbury Park has been named as 22-year-old Iuliana Tudos.

Ms Tudos, who also called herself "Julie", was from Moscow and worked at the World's End pub in Camden, according to her Facebook page and neighbours.

Her body was found in the park shortly before 4.30pm on Wednesday, three days after the suspected date of the murder.

Police said she died as a result of a stab wound to the abdomen and a head injury.

Neighbour Sebastian Jonathan said: "She was a very nice person, young and gorgeous.

"I met her twice when she came over for beers when we had barbecues last summer."